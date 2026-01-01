35 pounds of fun-Happy New Year

We will be teaching the Grandkids today to make Medisterpølse.



"Medisterpølse is a traditional Scandinavian spiced pork sausage whose history dates back at least to the early 16th century, with its first recorded mention appearing in a Swedish housekeeping book. The name is derived from the Old Danish words med (pork) and ister (suet or lard), reflecting its traditional composition of minced pork and fat seasoned with distinct Middle Ages-influenced spices like allspice, cloves, and pepper. Originally, the meat was hand-chopped with a knife, creating a coarse texture that evolved into a much finer consistency following the industrialization of meat processing in the late 19th century. Historically, it was a seasonal luxury enjoyed when pigs were butchered before Christmas, but it transitioned into an affordable staple for working-class families by the 18th century. Today, it remains a central component of Danish Christmas cuisine, typically prepared as a single long, continuous coil that is poached and then fried before being served with traditional accompaniments like stewed white cabbage and potatoes."