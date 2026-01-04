Sign up
My Garden Baby - He's now 28 years old
Symbolism: Lion and lioness statues are classic garden features, often symbolizing power, protection, strength, and good luck.
4th January 2026
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2648
photos
152
followers
155
following
40% complete
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
9
3
3
365 Year 4
NIKON D3400
2nd January 2026 5:24pm
animals we love
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture of the statue in the garden. Great texture and nice tones highlighting eyes, mouth and ears.
January 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! He's marvelous.
January 4th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely garden baby!
January 4th, 2026
