My Garden Baby - He's now 28 years old by 365projectorgchristine
My Garden Baby - He's now 28 years old

Symbolism: Lion and lioness statues are classic garden features, often symbolizing power, protection, strength, and good luck.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Fabulous capture of the statue in the garden. Great texture and nice tones highlighting eyes, mouth and ears.
January 4th, 2026  
Wonderful capture! He's marvelous.
January 4th, 2026  
Lovely garden baby!
January 4th, 2026  
