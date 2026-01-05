Previous
Mardi Gras, Text-to-image challenge by 365projectorgchristine
150 / 365

Mardi Gras, Text-to-image challenge

Mardi Gras, French for "Fat Tuesday," is a festive carnival season, rooted in ancient pagan festivals and medieval European traditions, that culminates on the day before Ash Wednesday, marking the start of Lent's fasting. Brought to North America by French settlers in the 17th century, the first U.S. celebration was in Mobile, Alabama (1703), with New Orleans developing elaborate parades featuring themed floats, music, and iconic purple, green, and gold beads starting in the 1800s, evolving into a major cultural phenomenon with distinct traditions."
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful and so festive!
January 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@marlboromaam Thank you
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact