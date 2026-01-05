Mardi Gras, Text-to-image challenge

Mardi Gras, French for "Fat Tuesday," is a festive carnival season, rooted in ancient pagan festivals and medieval European traditions, that culminates on the day before Ash Wednesday, marking the start of Lent's fasting. Brought to North America by French settlers in the 17th century, the first U.S. celebration was in Mobile, Alabama (1703), with New Orleans developing elaborate parades featuring themed floats, music, and iconic purple, green, and gold beads starting in the 1800s, evolving into a major cultural phenomenon with distinct traditions."