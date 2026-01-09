Mardi Gras Paris, Text-to-image challenge

The history of Mardi Gras in Paris is rooted in the centuries-old Carnaval de Paris, a tradition dating back to the Middle Ages when it was closely linked to the raucous Feast of Fools. By the 16th century, the celebration evolved into its modern form, centered around the Promenade du Bœuf Gras (Parade of the Fat Ox), an ancient ritual organized by the city's butchers’ guild to mark the final days of meat consumption before the Lenten fast. Throughout the 19th century, this "Fat Tuesday" festival became the most significant event in Paris, drawing hundreds of thousands of spectators to witness elaborate masked balls and satirical processions that often featured a live, decorated ox led by "sacrificers". Although the tradition faced numerous interruptions—including a ban during the French Revolution and a nearly 50-year hiatus between 1952 and 1997 due to political and organizational shifts—it was officially revived in 1998. Today, the carnival continues as a vibrant, community-led celebration that preserves these historic customs for a new generation