Exploding outwards in pure light by 365projectorgchristine
Exploding outwards in pure light

"A light burst so vibrant and keen,
Exploded in orange and green,
Through purple the glow sped,
With yellow and red,
Truly magical.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful rainbow colours
January 10th, 2026  
