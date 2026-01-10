Sign up
155 / 365
Exploding outwards in pure light
"A light burst so vibrant and keen,
Exploded in orange and green,
Through purple the glow sped,
With yellow and red,
Truly magical.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2666
photos
153
followers
156
following
42% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
26th February 2025 5:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstract memories
,
christine-52wc-2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful rainbow colours
January 10th, 2026
