162 / 365
A weathered chimes hangs
"Among the vibrant jade of the garden greens, a weathered chimes hangs, waiting for a breeze. When the air stirs, it sings a rustic melody of time and weather."
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2687
photos
154
followers
157
following
44% complete
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
160
743
745
744
161
745
162
746
Views
3
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
15th January 2026 10:51am
Tags
home appreciation
