Our secret garden-Poem by 365projectorgchristine
164 / 365

Our secret garden-Poem

"The sun-dappled stairs invite our climb,
To where a wooden bench awaits our time.
Beneath the old oak's boughs, a whispered vow,
Our secret garden, here and now.
We climb the steps, a journey hand-in-hand,
To a private haven in this sloping land.
The earthen scent, the leaves in soft decay,
Mark our quiet, hidden, lovely way.
Amongst the pots that guard our peaceful peak,
We find the solitude our hearts both seek.
A sheltered spot, from the wide world set apart,
Where silence speaks the language of the heart.
The sun may shift, the seasons gently turn,
But in this garden, our love will always burn.
A simple bench, beneath a leafy sky,
Where you and I, in perfect quiet, lie."
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
A beautiful capture and scene with a wonderful poem to go with it.
January 19th, 2026  
Lin ace
A wonderful capture and poem...I want to be sitting on that bench!
January 19th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful on every count.
January 19th, 2026  
KV ace
Amazing!
January 19th, 2026  
