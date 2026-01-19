Our secret garden-Poem

"The sun-dappled stairs invite our climb,

To where a wooden bench awaits our time.

Beneath the old oak's boughs, a whispered vow,

Our secret garden, here and now.

We climb the steps, a journey hand-in-hand,

To a private haven in this sloping land.

The earthen scent, the leaves in soft decay,

Mark our quiet, hidden, lovely way.

Amongst the pots that guard our peaceful peak,

We find the solitude our hearts both seek.

A sheltered spot, from the wide world set apart,

Where silence speaks the language of the heart.

The sun may shift, the seasons gently turn,

But in this garden, our love will always burn.

A simple bench, beneath a leafy sky,

Where you and I, in perfect quiet, lie."