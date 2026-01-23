Previous
The fountain grass by 365projectorgchristine
168 / 365

The fountain grass

Oh, the fountain grass, a vision to behold,
Where graceful green blades in sun unfold.
With arching form and a delicate sway,
It dances in the garden through the live-long day.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty looking.
January 23rd, 2026  
