Previous
168 / 365
The fountain grass
Oh, the fountain grass, a vision to behold,
Where graceful green blades in sun unfold.
With arching form and a delicate sway,
It dances in the garden through the live-long day.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
2705
photos
152
followers
156
following
46% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
20th January 2026 12:19pm
Tags
flower memories
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty looking.
January 23rd, 2026
