Please set me free by 365projectorgchristine
175 / 365

Please set me free

I'm trying to learn editing black and white Suggestion would be helpful thanks
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 30th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… I’m a colour girl 😃
January 30th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely looking B&W shot.
January 30th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good bw
January 30th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@beverley365 So am I just trying something new LOL
January 30th, 2026  
