Drifting Shapes by 365projectorgchristine
Drifting Shapes

"In skies of cerulean, they gently roam,
A silent, slow journey, a temporary home.
Some wispy and light, like a feathered white trace,
Others grand, building volume and space."
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
mittens (Marilyn)
This is lovely.
February 2nd, 2026  
