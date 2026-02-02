Sign up
178 / 365
Drifting Shapes
"In skies of cerulean, they gently roam,
A silent, slow journey, a temporary home.
Some wispy and light, like a feathered white trace,
Others grand, building volume and space."
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
February 2nd, 2026
