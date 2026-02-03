Sign up
179 / 365
179 / 365
Moonlight guides the way
Green waves gently break,
Hills roll softly to the sky,
Moonlight guides the way.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
1
2
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd February 2026 10:05am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
christine b and w
,
for2026
Jennifer
ace
lovely shot and edit
February 3rd, 2026
