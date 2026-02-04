Sign up
Previous
180 / 365
A moment caught in time
So fragile, soft, and thin,
A moment caught in time,
Before the dusk sets in,
A silent, gentle rhyme.
Each vein a map of grace,
Unfurled against the deep,
A single, hallowed space,
Where fragile secrets sleep.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
4
4
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
2741
photos
152
followers
156
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
2nd February 2026 12:20pm
Tags
christine b and w
,
for2026
Jennifer
ace
stunning light and detail. Beautiful shot
February 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning contrasts , so delicate and beautiful light ! fav
February 4th, 2026
Diana
ace
wonderful capture and contrasts.
February 4th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely profile capture
February 4th, 2026
