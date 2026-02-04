Previous
A moment caught in time by 365projectorgchristine
180 / 365

A moment caught in time

So fragile, soft, and thin,
A moment caught in time,
Before the dusk sets in,
A silent, gentle rhyme.
Each vein a map of grace,
Unfurled against the deep,
A single, hallowed space,
Where fragile secrets sleep.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Photo Details

Jennifer ace
stunning light and detail. Beautiful shot
February 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning contrasts , so delicate and beautiful light ! fav
February 4th, 2026  
Diana ace
wonderful capture and contrasts.
February 4th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely profile capture
February 4th, 2026  
