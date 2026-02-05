Previous
Day is turned to night
Day is turned to night

Silver leaves reach out,
Shadows bloom in pale moonlight,
Day is turned to night.
5th February 2026

Christine Sztukow
mittens (Marilyn)
This is very pretty.
February 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski
@mittens Thank you
February 5th, 2026  
