181 / 365
Day is turned to night
Silver leaves reach out,
Shadows bloom in pale moonlight,
Day is turned to night.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Christine Sztukowski
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Tags
christine b and w
,
for2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is very pretty.
February 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@mittens
Thank you
February 5th, 2026
