Previous
182 / 365
Please don't send me away
I removed the name and addess
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
3
2
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
3rd February 2026 10:55am
Tags
christine b and w
,
for2026
Jennifer
ace
Oh that is such a cute stamp. Nice presentation and shot
February 6th, 2026
Mags
ace
Looks great in b&w!
February 6th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
February 6th, 2026
