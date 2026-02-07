Previous
Let there be peace by 365projectorgchristine
183 / 365

Let there be peace

A hollowed trunk, a silent throne,
Where silver light and leaves are sewn.
The weary world begins to fade,
Within the quiet, forest shade.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
50% complete

Fisher Family
A lovely bench - fav! It reminds me of a walk through the estate of Benningbrough Hall, just north of York, where there are different stiles of bench made from fallen tree trunks.

Ian
February 7th, 2026  
Diana ace
So beautifully made and captured, I love the shapes and textures.
February 7th, 2026  
Lisa Brown ace
fantastic. I would love to see this in person
February 7th, 2026  
Bucktree ace
Nice find and b&w capture. Love the textures.
February 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful rustic find and textures !
February 7th, 2026  
