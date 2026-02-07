Sign up
183 / 365
Let there be peace
A hollowed trunk, a silent throne,
Where silver light and leaves are sewn.
The weary world begins to fade,
Within the quiet, forest shade.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
6th February 2026 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christine b and w
,
for2026
Fisher Family
A lovely bench - fav! It reminds me of a walk through the estate of Benningbrough Hall, just north of York, where there are different stiles of bench made from fallen tree trunks.
Ian
February 7th, 2026
Diana
ace
So beautifully made and captured, I love the shapes and textures.
February 7th, 2026
Lisa Brown
ace
fantastic. I would love to see this in person
February 7th, 2026
Bucktree
ace
Nice find and b&w capture. Love the textures.
February 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful rustic find and textures !
February 7th, 2026
