Previous
Thankful for all the life and energy we need by 365projectorgchristine
184 / 365

Thankful for all the life and energy we need

Past fields of green and silent, sunlit farms,
We seek our sustenance within these arms.
A brightly-lit domain, a structured space,
Where global harvests gather, keeping pace.
The shelves align, a colorful parade,
Of every food, in every form and shade.
From distant lands the nourishment does flow,
On what was reaped a long, long time ago.
No daily toil for flour, milk, or meat,
Just lists to check and paper to receipt.
For all the life and energy we need,
We trust the store to plant and grow the seed.
It stands, a hub, with careful, practiced hand,
To bring the bounty of the sea and land.
Our lives depend on this efficient grace,
The silent, steady rhythm of this place.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Wonderful b&w image with great contrast and a nice poem.
February 8th, 2026  
Mags ace
Fabulous b&w!
February 8th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact