Thankful for all the life and energy we need

Past fields of green and silent, sunlit farms,

We seek our sustenance within these arms.

A brightly-lit domain, a structured space,

Where global harvests gather, keeping pace.

The shelves align, a colorful parade,

Of every food, in every form and shade.

From distant lands the nourishment does flow,

On what was reaped a long, long time ago.

No daily toil for flour, milk, or meat,

Just lists to check and paper to receipt.

For all the life and energy we need,

We trust the store to plant and grow the seed.

It stands, a hub, with careful, practiced hand,

To bring the bounty of the sea and land.

Our lives depend on this efficient grace,

The silent, steady rhythm of this place.