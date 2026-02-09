Previous
An angel’s love by 365projectorgchristine
185 / 365

An angel’s love

No storm can dim the steady glow,
No valley prove too deep to tread,
For everywhere your footsteps go,
An angel’s love is softly spread.

With the help of Chat
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
Bucktree ace
Fabulous image and a great use of SC.
February 9th, 2026  
Kate ace
Great edit
February 9th, 2026  
