Our love has been our anchor by 365projectorgchristine
188 / 365

Our love has been our anchor

In the winter of our youth, the world was bright and new,
A single seed of promise, watered by the morning dew.
We danced beneath the summer sun, in fields of gold and green,
Sharing dreams and laughter, in a world we’d only seen.
As autumn painted landscapes, with hues of red and gold,
Our love grew deeper, stronger, a story yet untold.
The crisp and cooling breezes, whispered secrets in our ears,
Of a bond that would withstand, the passing of the years.
Now the winter frost has settled, and our hair is silver-white,
But the fire of our devotion, burns just as warm and bright.
Through every changing season, through every joy and pain,
Our love has been the anchor, in the sunshine and the rain.
For though the world may alter, and the seasons come and go,
The love we share is timeless, a steady, constant glow.
A testament to patience, to kindness and to grace,
Reflected in the lines of age, upon each other’s face.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
