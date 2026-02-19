Previous
Small but mighty by 365projectorgchristine
195 / 365

Small but mighty

"A silver thread through stone and silt,
No marble hall or palace built,
Could match the force of gentle flow,
Where mossy banks and shadows grow"
19th February 2026 19th Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So interesting looking.
February 19th, 2026  
Kate ace
Intriguing
February 19th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Looking fast!
February 19th, 2026  
