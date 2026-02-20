Previous
Upward leads the asphalt stream by 365projectorgchristine
196 / 365

Upward leads the asphalt stream

"A lattice etched in charcoal gray,
Lies heavy where the morning lay.
A wooden spine, a silvered climb,
A road that’s felt the weight of time."
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday. Seeing your daily photograph's and being able to share our...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Madeleine Pennock ace
Pleasing shadows from the fence!
February 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact