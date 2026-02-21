Previous
I've tasted dust of the canyon floor-But now I rest in the garden's shade
197 / 365

I’ve tasted dust of the canyon floor-But now I rest in the garden’s shade

"A sturdy hub and spokes of oak,
Forged in fire and hammer’s stroke.
I’ve tasted dust of the canyon floor,
And carried the weight of a pioneer’s door.
Through river beds where the current sang,
Past rocky peaks where the echoes rang.
From sunrise gold to the desert moon,
To the rhythm of a traveler’s tune.
The trail was long, the world was wide,
With hope and hunger side by side.
I’ve weathered storms and biting frost,
Remembering paths that were found and lost.
But now I rest in the garden’s shade,
The miles are gone, the tracks have decayed.
A silent ghost of the western sun,
With no more roads that need to be run."
Written by Google Lens
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying it more eachday.
53% complete

Photo Details

Suzie Townsend
This looks like where I live!
February 21st, 2026  
Mags
What a lovely composition.
February 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely find as a decoration in the garden !
February 21st, 2026  
KV
Awesome! You’ve found some creative uses for AI.
February 21st, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely shot.
February 21st, 2026  
