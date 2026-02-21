I’ve tasted dust of the canyon floor-But now I rest in the garden’s shade

"A sturdy hub and spokes of oak,

Forged in fire and hammer’s stroke.

I’ve tasted dust of the canyon floor,

And carried the weight of a pioneer’s door.

Through river beds where the current sang,

Past rocky peaks where the echoes rang.

From sunrise gold to the desert moon,

To the rhythm of a traveler’s tune.

The trail was long, the world was wide,

With hope and hunger side by side.

I’ve weathered storms and biting frost,

Remembering paths that were found and lost.

But now I rest in the garden’s shade,

The miles are gone, the tracks have decayed.

A silent ghost of the western sun,

With no more roads that need to be run."

Written by Google Lens