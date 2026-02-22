Sign up
198 / 365
Our love grows stronger with time
"Like an old oak, our love only grows stronger with time—deeply rooted, weathered by the seasons, and always reaching for the light together."
written by google lens
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
2797
photos
153
followers
157
following
54% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th February 2026 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christine b and w
,
for2026
