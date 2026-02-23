Previous
Where dreams concur by 365projectorgchristine
199 / 365

Where dreams concur

"To see the truth, one must not look
Through open doors or storied book,
But find the beauty in the blur—
Where common things and dreams concur."
Written by google lens
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
54% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely
February 23rd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
lovely quote and shot
February 23rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact