Previous
199 / 365
Where dreams concur
"To see the truth, one must not look
Through open doors or storied book,
But find the beauty in the blur—
Where common things and dreams concur."
Written by google lens
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
3
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least.
2801
photos
153
followers
157
following
54% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
21st February 2026 6:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christine b and w
for2026
52wc-2026-w8
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
February 23rd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
lovely quote and shot
February 23rd, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful
February 23rd, 2026
