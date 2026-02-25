Previous
A silhouette of what I was by 365projectorgchristine
201 / 365

A silhouette of what I was

It holds the shape I cannot touch,
The stillness in the stride,
The part of me that only speaks
Where sun and soul collide.
written by google lens
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shadows.
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact