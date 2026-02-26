Previous
No need to fall by 365projectorgchristine
202 / 365

No need to fall

"Beneath the heavy, shifting sky,
I reach where shadows learn to fly.
Though winds may pull and seasons change,
My jagged path remains my range.
No need to bend, no need to fall—
I find my strength in standing tall."
written by google lens
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing shapes and textures.
February 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you
February 26th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great pov,
February 26th, 2026  
