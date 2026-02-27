Little Free Library

The Little Free Library movement began in 2009 as a simple, heartfelt tribute by Todd Bol in Hudson, Wisconsin. To honor his late mother, a teacher and lifelong book lover, Bol built a small wooden model of a one-room schoolhouse, filled it with books, and mounted it on a post in his front yard. The positive response from his neighbors was so overwhelming that he teamed up with Rick Brooks to turn the idea into a community-led project. Inspired by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie’s mission to build public libraries, they set a goal to surpass Carnegie's 2,508 libraries with their own "little" versions. They reached that milestone by 2012, and today the movement has grown into an international nonprofit with over 200,000 registered libraries across more than 120 countries.