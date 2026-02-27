Previous
Little Free Library by 365projectorgchristine
203 / 365

Little Free Library

The Little Free Library movement began in 2009 as a simple, heartfelt tribute by Todd Bol in Hudson, Wisconsin. To honor his late mother, a teacher and lifelong book lover, Bol built a small wooden model of a one-room schoolhouse, filled it with books, and mounted it on a post in his front yard. The positive response from his neighbors was so overwhelming that he teamed up with Rick Brooks to turn the idea into a community-led project. Inspired by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie’s mission to build public libraries, they set a goal to surpass Carnegie's 2,508 libraries with their own "little" versions. They reached that milestone by 2012, and today the movement has grown into an international nonprofit with over 200,000 registered libraries across more than 120 countries.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful rustic textures!
February 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact