Previous
207 / 365
Rainbow Blue 3
Heavenly Mountain Resort overlooking Lake Tahoe.
It was so beautiful all day! I will not be skiing today as I strained the back of my knee.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
4
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
2824
photos
154
followers
158
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
2nd March 2026 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
skiing
,
rainbow-2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene
March 3rd, 2026
Fisher Family
A stunning winter landscape - fav! I hope your knee doesn't prevent you from getting on your skis for too long.
Ian
March 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2026
Mags
ace
So sorry about your knee. This lovely and I like your border.
March 3rd, 2026
