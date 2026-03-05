Previous
A California Desert Dream - Rainbow Pink-5 by 365projectorgchristine
209 / 365

A California Desert Dream - Rainbow Pink-5

Fun play with this mountain scene in the Mojave Desert The pink and red hues from iron salt oxidation.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
57% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and dreamy !
March 5th, 2026  
