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A tribute to his sister
"Every mile he covered was a tribute to his sister, whose battle with breast cancer had been as fierce and silent as the granite peaks surrounding him."
written by google lens
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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5
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1
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Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th March 2026 11:58am
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rainbow-2026
Mags
ace
Now that's love! Nicely presented.
March 16th, 2026
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