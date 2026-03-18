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Learning from what's behind - Rainbow Purple 18
"In the business world, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield." — Warren Buffett
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th March 2026 3:48pm
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rainbow-2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Neat shot
March 18th, 2026
Merrelyn
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Great shot.
March 18th, 2026
Babs
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A creative purple image
March 18th, 2026
gloria jones
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Neat shot
March 18th, 2026
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