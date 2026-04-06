I was so excited when I found this one

Ammonites were incredibly successful marine cephalopods that thrived for over 300 million years before going extinct alongside the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. These prehistoric relatives of the squid and octopus are best known for their iconic coiled shells, which featured internal chambers used to regulate buoyancy in the water column. Because they evolved rapidly and are found worldwide, their intricate fossils are now used by scientists as "index fossils" to help determine the age of rock layers. From tiny specimens to giants over six feet wide, these ancient predators remain one of the most recognizable and collected symbols of prehistoric life.