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I was so excited when I found this one by 365projectorgchristine
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I was so excited when I found this one

Ammonites were incredibly successful marine cephalopods that thrived for over 300 million years before going extinct alongside the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. These prehistoric relatives of the squid and octopus are best known for their iconic coiled shells, which featured internal chambers used to regulate buoyancy in the water column. Because they evolved rapidly and are found worldwide, their intricate fossils are now used by scientists as "index fossils" to help determine the age of rock layers. From tiny specimens to giants over six feet wide, these ancient predators remain one of the most recognizable and collected symbols of prehistoric life.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Babs ace
Oh wow did you find this one at Lyme Regis?
April 6th, 2026  
Beverley ace
this is soo interesting to read... and it is such a beautiful piece.
April 6th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@onewing Yes it was so fun
April 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
I can imagine your delight! Wonderful image.
April 6th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
What a fabulous find.
April 6th, 2026  
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