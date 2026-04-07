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Remembering my Fathers words
When I was 12 my father thought is would be a fun family hobby to polish rocks-When he looked at this one he said look kids, its like you can see deep into this rock. Odd how some things we will always remember.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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10
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4
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1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th April 2026 9:58am
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30-shots2026
Diana
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This was well worth polishing, it is beautiful.
April 7th, 2026
Beverley
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special memories & a very beautiful rock
April 7th, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful stone!
April 7th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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It is very pretty.
April 7th, 2026
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