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Remembering my Fathers words by 365projectorgchristine
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Remembering my Fathers words

When I was 12 my father thought is would be a fun family hobby to polish rocks-When he looked at this one he said look kids, its like you can see deep into this rock. Odd how some things we will always remember.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
This was well worth polishing, it is beautiful.
April 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
special memories & a very beautiful rock
April 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful stone!
April 7th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is very pretty.
April 7th, 2026  
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