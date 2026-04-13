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Like a cluster of fallen moons nested in the earth, they rest as a silent family—each a shimmering shield of iridescent calm, weathered by the tides but unified in their glow.
The large shell was my fathers and I do not know the story, The smaller one were found on beaches over time and travel. this week will my special shells.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
12th April 2026 8:32am
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30-shots2026
Beverley
ace
beautifully captured...
April 13th, 2026
Diana
ace
the shells are beautiful.
April 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely mother of pearl and colors. I wish I could find some tile like that for my kitchen. 🧐
April 13th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are beautiful.
April 13th, 2026
Michelle
The shells are gorgeous
April 13th, 2026
Fisher Family
These are beautiful - fav!
Ian
April 13th, 2026
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