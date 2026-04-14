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A fragment of tide-worn memory, this stone mirrors the ancient shapes cast by the sea upon the shore and the silent secrets buried deep within the earth. written by google
I found this on the beach and I love its mystery
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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365 Year 4
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NIKON D3400
Taken
13th April 2026 10:40am
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