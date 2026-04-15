I found on a beach in one of my sailing travels

A sand dollar, is a specialized type of flattened sea urchin. While they appear as smooth, white discs when found on the beach, living sand dollars are actually covered in a dense carpet of tiny, dark purple spines that they use to move and burrow into the seafloor. The distinctive five-pointed star pattern on the surface is actually part of their water vascular system, essentially serving as "petals" that allow the animal to breathe. Once the animal dies, its soft tissue and spines decompose, leaving behind this calcium carbonate shell that is often prized by beachcombers for its symmetry and natural beauty.