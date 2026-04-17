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Operculum: Often called the "Third Eye of Shiva," they are believed by some to symbolize wisdom, protection against negative energy, and the cycles of life by 365projectorgchristine
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Operculum: Often called the "Third Eye of Shiva," they are believed by some to symbolize wisdom, protection against negative energy, and the cycles of life

An operculum is a hard, trapdoor-like structure used by many sea snails (gastropods) to seal the opening of their shells. Attached to the snail's muscular "foot," it serves as a protective lid that keeps predators out and prevents the snail from drying out during low tide. While often mistaken for a separate shell when found on beaches, it is actually a specialized part of a single snail.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
They are so pretty.
April 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely close up of these beautiful shells.
April 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
Such beautiful shells.
April 17th, 2026  
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