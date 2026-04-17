Operculum: Often called the "Third Eye of Shiva," they are believed by some to symbolize wisdom, protection against negative energy, and the cycles of life

An operculum is a hard, trapdoor-like structure used by many sea snails (gastropods) to seal the opening of their shells. Attached to the snail's muscular "foot," it serves as a protective lid that keeps predators out and prevents the snail from drying out during low tide. While often mistaken for a separate shell when found on beaches, it is actually a specialized part of a single snail.