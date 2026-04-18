I am but a spiraled sanctuary, a humble fortress of calcium and salt carved to shield a traveler's soft soul.

The shell in the image is a Norris's top snail (Norrisia norrisii), a marine gastropod commonly referred to as a Kelp Snail or Smooth Brown Turban. Typically found in the kelp forests and rocky reefs off the coast of California and Baja California, these snails are easily identified by their solid, circular shells with a low spire and a characteristic black-ringed umbilicus (the hole on the underside). While the exterior is often a smooth reddish-brown, the interior can display a beautiful pearly, iridescent sheen. In its natural habitat, the living snail is quite striking due to its bright reddish-orange foot, and it spends its time grazing on giant kelp and brown algae. When the snail dies, its empty shell often becomes a highly sought-after home for local hermit crabs.

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