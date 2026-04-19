These were my mother in laws shells - I made this by combining six different photos I took.

The Queen Conch (Aliger gigas) is a large, social marine snail native to the warm, shallow tropical waters of the Caribbean and the Florida Keys. Growing up to 12 inches long with a lifespan of up to 40 years, these mollusks are easily recognized by their heavy, spiraling shells and glossy pink interiors. They primarily inhabit seagrass beds and sandy algal flats, where they serve as vital herbivores grazing on algae and detritus. Interestingly, they don't crawl like most snails; instead, they move in a series of "leaps" by using a sickle-shaped, hardened foot called an operculum to vault themselves forward. Because they take several years to reach maturity and often gather in large groups to breed, they are highly vulnerable to overfishing and are currently protected as a threatened species to ensure their long-term survival in the wild.

written by google