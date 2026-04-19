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These were my mother in laws shells - I made this by combining six different photos I took. by 365projectorgchristine
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These were my mother in laws shells - I made this by combining six different photos I took.

The Queen Conch (Aliger gigas) is a large, social marine snail native to the warm, shallow tropical waters of the Caribbean and the Florida Keys. Growing up to 12 inches long with a lifespan of up to 40 years, these mollusks are easily recognized by their heavy, spiraling shells and glossy pink interiors. They primarily inhabit seagrass beds and sandy algal flats, where they serve as vital herbivores grazing on algae and detritus. Interestingly, they don't crawl like most snails; instead, they move in a series of "leaps" by using a sickle-shaped, hardened foot called an operculum to vault themselves forward. Because they take several years to reach maturity and often gather in large groups to breed, they are highly vulnerable to overfishing and are currently protected as a threatened species to ensure their long-term survival in the wild.
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19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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william wooderson ace
She clearly had a talent for spotting the finest shells!
April 19th, 2026  
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