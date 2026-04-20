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It’s a beautiful keepsake - This week will be my special rocks by 365projectorgchristine
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It’s a beautiful keepsake - This week will be my special rocks

My granddaughter was so excited when she found this rock with a face.
If you have time to read here's a fun little story:
The Beach Friend
On a sunny day in Ventura, a little explorer with a big imagination was scanning the sand for treasure. Among the thousands of ordinary pebbles, one special stone caught her eye—not because it sparkled, but because it was looking right back at her!
With its swirling blue "hair" and a perfectly placed "face" etched by the Pacific waves, she knew she hadn’t just found a rock; she’d found a new friend. This little stone had waited years for the perfect pair of eyes to find it, proving that sometimes, the best treasures are the ones that have a story to tell.
written by google
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Beverley ace
beautiful...
April 20th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
The first thing that caught my attention was the smiley face!!
April 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful tones!
April 20th, 2026  
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