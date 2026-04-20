It’s a beautiful keepsake - This week will be my special rocks

My granddaughter was so excited when she found this rock with a face.

If you have time to read here's a fun little story:

The Beach Friend

On a sunny day in Ventura, a little explorer with a big imagination was scanning the sand for treasure. Among the thousands of ordinary pebbles, one special stone caught her eye—not because it sparkled, but because it was looking right back at her!

With its swirling blue "hair" and a perfectly placed "face" etched by the Pacific waves, she knew she hadn’t just found a rock; she’d found a new friend. This little stone had waited years for the perfect pair of eyes to find it, proving that sometimes, the best treasures are the ones that have a story to tell.

written by google