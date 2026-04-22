Previous
Enhancing clarity and focus by 365projectorgchristine
257 / 365

Enhancing clarity and focus

This specimen is a Bergkristal cluster, a term frequently used in European markets like the Netherlands and Germany to describe natural Clear Quartz. Composed primarily of silicon dioxide the cluster features characteristic hexagonal prismatic points growing outward from a shared mineral base, with striking red and orange streaks caused by iron oxide (hematite or limonite) appearing as either surface coatings or internal inclusions. Beyond its physical beauty, Bergkristal is highly valued in metaphysical practices for its versatility, often utilized as a stone for enhancing clarity and focus to help organize thoughts and improve memory.
written by google
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great series on rocks
April 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact