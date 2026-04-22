Enhancing clarity and focus

This specimen is a Bergkristal cluster, a term frequently used in European markets like the Netherlands and Germany to describe natural Clear Quartz. Composed primarily of silicon dioxide the cluster features characteristic hexagonal prismatic points growing outward from a shared mineral base, with striking red and orange streaks caused by iron oxide (hematite or limonite) appearing as either surface coatings or internal inclusions. Beyond its physical beauty, Bergkristal is highly valued in metaphysical practices for its versatility, often utilized as a stone for enhancing clarity and focus to help organize thoughts and improve memory.

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