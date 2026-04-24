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My Galaxy stone - Found at Lake Superior by 365projectorgchristine
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My Galaxy stone - Found at Lake Superior

The image displays a specimen of amygdaloidal basalt, a dark volcanic rock characterized by a speckled appearance from mineral-filled gas bubbles called amygdules. These cavities, originally formed by trapped gas as lava cooled, are typically filled with secondary minerals like zeolites, calcite, or quartz variants such as pink agate or green epidote. Often found along the shorelines of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, these striking stones are affectionately known as "galaxy stones" in rock-hunting communities because their colorful inclusions resemble a star-filled sky.
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24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Beverley ace
lovely capture of the details
April 24th, 2026  
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