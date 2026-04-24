My Galaxy stone - Found at Lake Superior

The image displays a specimen of amygdaloidal basalt, a dark volcanic rock characterized by a speckled appearance from mineral-filled gas bubbles called amygdules. These cavities, originally formed by trapped gas as lava cooled, are typically filled with secondary minerals like zeolites, calcite, or quartz variants such as pink agate or green epidote. Often found along the shorelines of Lake Superior and Lake Michigan, these striking stones are affectionately known as "galaxy stones" in rock-hunting communities because their colorful inclusions resemble a star-filled sky.

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