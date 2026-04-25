Volcanic rock

Oxidized scoria is a highly porous, basaltic volcanic rock that is easily identified by its "frothy" texture and distinctive reddish-brown or "rust" hue. This color shift occurs when the iron within the lava reacts with oxygen—either during an explosive eruption or through long-term weathering—transforming it from its original dark charcoal state into vibrant shades of red and purple. Despite its sponge-like appearance filled with gas-bubble holes (vesicles), scoria is typically heavier than water and has an abrasive, glass-like surface. Because it is lightweight and visually striking, it is frequently used as landscaping "lava rock," cinder on snowy roads, or as a component in lightweight concrete.

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