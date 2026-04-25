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Volcanic rock by 365projectorgchristine
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Volcanic rock

Oxidized scoria is a highly porous, basaltic volcanic rock that is easily identified by its "frothy" texture and distinctive reddish-brown or "rust" hue. This color shift occurs when the iron within the lava reacts with oxygen—either during an explosive eruption or through long-term weathering—transforming it from its original dark charcoal state into vibrant shades of red and purple. Despite its sponge-like appearance filled with gas-bubble holes (vesicles), scoria is typically heavier than water and has an abrasive, glass-like surface. Because it is lightweight and visually striking, it is frequently used as landscaping "lava rock," cinder on snowy roads, or as a component in lightweight concrete.
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25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Gosh that looks like a piece of liver!
April 25th, 2026  
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