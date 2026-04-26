It's a mystery

That is an incredible find! Finding something so balanced and stylized on the beach is rare. Based on its appearance and where you found it, there are two likely possibilities. First, it could be a natural "wishing stone"; in beachcombing lore, a stone with a continuous white line running all the way around it is often called a wishing or prayer stone. Scientifically, these stripes are usually veins of quartz or calcite that formed in the cracks of a darker "host" rock, like basalt or gneiss, millions of years ago. While yours is more complex than a simple stripe, the ocean is an expert at tumbling stones into smooth, sculptural shapes that can sometimes look like small animals or intentional figurines. Alternatively, it could be sea-tumbled pottery or ceramic. The high contrast and smooth, almost "glazed" look suggest it might be a fragment of a ceramic figurine, a decorative tile, or even a piece of mid-century modern porcelain that has been smoothed by the waves over many years. As an identification hint, if the material feels more like fired clay and is lighter than a standard rock, it is likely a piece of vintage pottery that has been "reclaimed" by the sea.

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