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It's a mystery by 365projectorgchristine
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It's a mystery

That is an incredible find! Finding something so balanced and stylized on the beach is rare. Based on its appearance and where you found it, there are two likely possibilities. First, it could be a natural "wishing stone"; in beachcombing lore, a stone with a continuous white line running all the way around it is often called a wishing or prayer stone. Scientifically, these stripes are usually veins of quartz or calcite that formed in the cracks of a darker "host" rock, like basalt or gneiss, millions of years ago. While yours is more complex than a simple stripe, the ocean is an expert at tumbling stones into smooth, sculptural shapes that can sometimes look like small animals or intentional figurines. Alternatively, it could be sea-tumbled pottery or ceramic. The high contrast and smooth, almost "glazed" look suggest it might be a fragment of a ceramic figurine, a decorative tile, or even a piece of mid-century modern porcelain that has been smoothed by the waves over many years. As an identification hint, if the material feels more like fired clay and is lighter than a standard rock, it is likely a piece of vintage pottery that has been "reclaimed" by the sea.
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26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
Such a great find and shot. I love the colour.
April 26th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
It looks like a cute alien to me.
April 26th, 2026  
Susan ace
Wow is that really a rock? Amazing
April 26th, 2026  
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