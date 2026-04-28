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These oval shells are synonymous with timeless beauty, inner strength, and growth. by 365projectorgchristine
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These oval shells are synonymous with timeless beauty, inner strength, and growth.

My husband bought these for me in 1995
Niʻihau, famously known as the "Forbidden Island," serves as a remote sanctuary for traditional Hawaiian culture and the source of the exquisite jewelry shown in your image. This piece is a Niʻihau shell lei, a highly prized art form featuring a Kipona style design that blends different shell varieties. The intricate pattern showcases lustrous, pearl-like Momi shells alongside the smaller, vibrant Kahelelani shells. While divers often explore the nearby reefs, these precious shells are actually gathered by hand along the shoreline, making each lei a rare and labor-intensive masterpiece found almost exclusively on this isolated island.
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28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
April 28th, 2026  
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