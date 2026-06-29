A male damselfly-Or a snake

This insect is a male damselfly, a delicate relative of the dragonfly that can be identified by several distinct physical traits. Unlike dragonflies, which rest with their wings spread completely flat and wide open, a damselfly folds its wings closed and holds them tightly parallel along its slender, needle-like abdomen when perched. Its body is significantly more delicate and narrow than the robust, stocky frame of a dragonfly, and its large compound eyes are separated on opposite sides of its head like a dumbbell rather than meeting together at the top.written by google