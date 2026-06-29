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A male damselfly-Or a snake by 365projectorgchristine
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A male damselfly-Or a snake

https://365project.org/365projectorgchristine/365-year-4/2026-06-15

This insect is a male damselfly, a delicate relative of the dragonfly that can be identified by several distinct physical traits. Unlike dragonflies, which rest with their wings spread completely flat and wide open, a damselfly folds its wings closed and holds them tightly parallel along its slender, needle-like abdomen when perched. Its body is significantly more delicate and narrow than the robust, stocky frame of a dragonfly, and its large compound eyes are separated on opposite sides of its head like a dumbbell rather than meeting together at the top.
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29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, a lovely blue.
June 29th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Interesting looking.
June 29th, 2026  
Faye Turner
Nicely captured
June 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh my! Nice capture.
June 29th, 2026  
Lin ace
Love the color.
June 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Or a blue twig !! well spotted and captured !
June 29th, 2026  
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