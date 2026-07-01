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327 / 365
Where the earth softly meets the sky
My first attempt for July Jubilee month. I will be turning regular photo into a watercolor,
and using my Photoshop Elements 2020 program for these edits
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
16th February 2018 11:19am
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juju-2026
Barb
ace
Attractive abstract!
July 1st, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking abstract.
July 1st, 2026
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