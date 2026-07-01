Previous
Where the earth softly meets the sky by 365projectorgchristine
327 / 365

Where the earth softly meets the sky

My first attempt for July Jubilee month. I will be turning regular photo into a watercolor,
and using my Photoshop Elements 2020 program for these edits
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Attractive abstract!
July 1st, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking abstract.
July 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact