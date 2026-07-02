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A ribbon of steel carves the ancient stone by 365projectorgchristine
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A ribbon of steel carves the ancient stone

My second attempt with the same photograph as yesterday for July Jubilee month.
This is google lens critique:
While the image mimics a watercolor painting through its textured paper background and softly blended color gradients, it is actually a digital art filter applied to a photograph that combines multiple artistic styles. It leans heavily into a graphic novel or comic book aesthetic due to the prominent, dark ink outlines tracing the rocks, bushes, and train cars, creating a high-contrast "ink and wash" look rather than a traditional, soft-edged watercolor.
written by google lens
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Marj ace
Love the water color transformation🖌️
July 2nd, 2026  
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