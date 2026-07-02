A ribbon of steel carves the ancient stone

My second attempt with the same photograph as yesterday for July Jubilee month.

This is google lens critique:

While the image mimics a watercolor painting through its textured paper background and softly blended color gradients, it is actually a digital art filter applied to a photograph that combines multiple artistic styles. It leans heavily into a graphic novel or comic book aesthetic due to the prominent, dark ink outlines tracing the rocks, bushes, and train cars, creating a high-contrast "ink and wash" look rather than a traditional, soft-edged watercolor.

written by google lens