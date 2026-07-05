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The forest remembers what the modern world forgot by 365projectorgchristine
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The forest remembers what the modern world forgot

July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 program for these edits
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Very artistic edit
July 5th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a great looking abstract.
July 5th, 2026  
Lin ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous abstract and tones.
July 5th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Lovely abstract
July 5th, 2026  
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