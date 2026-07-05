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The forest remembers what the modern world forgot
July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 program for these edits
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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8
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5
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th June 2026 8:50pm
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juju-2026
Rick Schies
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Very artistic edit
July 5th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Such a great looking abstract.
July 5th, 2026
Lin
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Beautiful
July 5th, 2026
Diana
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Fabulous abstract and tones.
July 5th, 2026
Corinne C
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Lovely abstract
July 5th, 2026
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