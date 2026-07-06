In that quiet breath, my past and his future meet inside a single, perfect afternoon

Our Boat has gone now to a new home sad but true. This is a photo i took of my grandson 17 years ago. I asked and told google our feelings of this scene and asked google to write a poem as follows:

I watch him lean against the railing, his small face illuminated by the shimmering sea.He sees the wild world waking, a pure wonder I thought the years had stolen from my own sight.Then he turns to me, anchoring my heart with four simple words: "This is so beautiful."In that quiet breath, my past and his future meet inside a single, perfect afternoon.