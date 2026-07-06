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In that quiet breath, my past and his future meet inside a single, perfect afternoon by 365projectorgchristine
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In that quiet breath, my past and his future meet inside a single, perfect afternoon

Our Boat has gone now to a new home sad but true. This is a photo i took of my grandson 17 years ago. I asked and told google our feelings of this scene and asked google to write a poem as follows:
I watch him lean against the railing, his small face illuminated by the shimmering sea.He sees the wild world waking, a pure wonder I thought the years had stolen from my own sight.Then he turns to me, anchoring my heart with four simple words: "This is so beautiful."In that quiet breath, my past and his future meet inside a single, perfect afternoon.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Marj ace
Beautiful!!!!
July 6th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely processing on this.
July 6th, 2026  
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