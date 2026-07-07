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Letting the colors bleed into a beautiful chaos by 365projectorgchristine
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Letting the colors bleed into a beautiful chaos

July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely.
July 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautifully done
July 7th, 2026  
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