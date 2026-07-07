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Letting the colors bleed into a beautiful chaos
July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
5th June 2026 11:03am
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juju-2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely.
July 7th, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautifully done
July 7th, 2026
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